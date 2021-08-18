San Antonio Museum of Art screens French tearjerker Marona's Fantastic Tale on its lawn Thursday

click to enlarge Shout! Factory

Bring along some tissues for Thursday's screening of Marona's Fantastic Tale on Thursday.

When Marona, a half-Labrador mix, is involved in a tragic accident, her life flashes before her eyes, taking her and the audience through a tour of her memories and the many stories she’s lived in a single lifespan.In, the telling of Marona’s life isn’t a simple one, but instead filled with lessons of love, belonging and purpose that blur the lines between a cartoon dog’s story and the human experience.Bring along a box of tissues — trust us, you’ll need it — along with blankets and your favorite snacks, and enjoy the film’s unique visuals and beautiful storytelling while relaxing on the lawn of the San Antonio Museum of Art.The screening will feature an English-dubbed version of the film, originally in French.