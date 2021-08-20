Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, August 20, 2021

Photo op-focused venue The Selfie Box opening new location at San Antonio’s North Star Mall

Posted By on Fri, Aug 20, 2021 at 9:26 AM

click image The Selfie Box will expand its footprint via a second location at SA’s North Star Mall. - INSTAGRAM / THESELFIEBOXSA
  • Instagram / theselfieboxsa
  • The Selfie Box will expand its footprint via a second location at SA’s North Star Mall.
San Antonio's self-described "selfie museum" The Selfie Box will open a second location, this one at North Star Mall, according to a Thursday announcement shared on Instagram.

The business' flagship location, opened in February at 1602 Southwest Military Dr., offers ten interactive spaces for visitors to capture birthday pics, promo shots, music videos and plain old selfies.



The Selfie Box was short on details about the new spot in its Instagram post, but if the North Star Mall location follows the existing model, each room will feature a colorful theme and included a dedicated ring light and phone mount so self-portrait pros can craft their images.

Admission to The Selfie Spot's original location runs $17 or $40 for one- and two-hour time slots, respectively.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

