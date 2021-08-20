Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 20, 2021

Pirate-themed outdoor escape game, billed as 'world's largest,' coming to San Antonio in October

Posted By on Fri, Aug 20, 2021 at 11:34 AM

click to enlarge A team of pirates enjoys some refreshments. - COURTESY OF CITY SCAVENGER
  • Courtesy of City Scavenger
  • A team of pirates enjoys some refreshments.
Yarr, me hearties!

This fall, the Pirates Treasure Hunt — billed as the "world's largest outdoor escape game" — is bringing the fun to San Antonio for a pirate-themed one-day-only event. Organizers City Scavenger will bring the timed treasure hunt to downtown San Antonio on October 2.



The family-friendly, outdoor event is designed for teams of two to six people, who meet virtual pirates, solve challenges, collect pieces of eight and ultimately find the location of "hidden booty." Participants only need to come armed with "a sense of adventure, a smartphone, and the ability to channel [their] inner Pirate."

At the end of the game, the highest scoring team will take home $300.

Teams are encouraged to come kitted out in their best pirate garb, with a $60 prize up for grabs for the best-costumed team.

"The Pirates Treasure Hunt combines the entertaining and challenging experience of an escape room with an outdoor scavenger hunt," Chief Creative and Event Producer Steve Tishman said in a press release. "City Scavenger uses proprietary technology to layout a virtual ‘where is it’ board game across the city and engages Swashbuckling Teams (comprised of two to six participants), to explore various sites where ‘virtual’ pirates test your knowledge, your powers of deduction, and your creativity before providing pieces of the treasure map."

Tickets and additional information can be found on City Scavenger's website.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Santikos Entertainment will revive shuttered Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes Read More

  2. Photo op-focused venue The Selfie Box opening new location at San Antonio’s North Star Mall Read More

  3. San Antonio holiday attraction Rotary Ice Rink will return to Travis Park in November Read More

  4. New monthly Vogue Nights series aims to bring ballroom culture to downtown San Antonio Read More

  5. The Texas Biennial lands in San Antonio with a program exploring race, immigration and activism Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation