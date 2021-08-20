Pirate-themed outdoor escape game, billed as 'world's largest,' coming to San Antonio in October

click to enlarge
Courtesy of City Scavenger
A team of pirates enjoys some refreshments.
Yarr, me hearties!
This fall, the Pirates Treasure Hunt — billed as the "world's largest outdoor escape game" — is bringing the fun to San Antonio for a pirate-themed one-day-only event. Organizers City Scavenger will bring the timed treasure hunt to downtown San Antonio on October 2.
The family-friendly, outdoor event is designed for teams of two to six people, who meet virtual pirates, solve challenges, collect pieces of eight and ultimately find the location of "hidden booty." Participants only need to come armed with "a sense of adventure, a smartphone, and the ability to channel [their] inner Pirate."
At the end of the game, the highest scoring team will take home $300.
Teams are encouraged to come kitted out in their best pirate garb, with a $60 prize up for grabs for the best-costumed team.
"The Pirates Treasure Hunt combines the entertaining and challenging experience of an escape room with an outdoor scavenger hunt," Chief Creative and Event Producer Steve Tishman said in a press release. "City Scavenger uses proprietary technology to layout a virtual ‘where is it’ board game across the city and engages Swashbuckling Teams (comprised of two to six participants), to explore various sites where ‘virtual’ pirates test your knowledge, your powers of deduction, and your creativity before providing pieces of the treasure map."
Tickets and additional information can be found on City Scavenger's website
.
