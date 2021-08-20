Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, August 20, 2021

San Antonio holiday attraction Rotary Ice Rink will return to Travis Park in November

Posted By on Fri, Aug 20, 2021 at 9:38 AM

click to enlarge Skaters at the Rotary Ice Rink in late 2019. - INSTAGRAM / ROTARYICERINK
  • Instagram / rotaryicerink
  • Skaters at the Rotary Ice Rink in late 2019.
The Rotary Ice Rink will make its triumphant return to Travis Park in November, KSAT reports.

After skipping the 2020 season due to COVID, the popular holiday attraction will bring winter cheer to San Antonio starting November 19. The rink, organized by the Rotary Club of San Antonio, will remain open through January 17 of next year.



Tickets will be available on the Rotary Ice Rink website starting October 1.

Ice rink hours are as follows:
  • 4-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays
  • 4-10 p.m. Fridays
  • 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays
  • noon-8 p.m. Sundays
  • 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on school holidays
Organizers told KSAT that buying tickets to the rink ahead of time is recommended since availability may be limited. Attendees will also be able to purchase tickets in person via a smartphone QR code. If the rink is fully booked, organizers will offer alternate times.

