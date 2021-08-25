Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Cinderella musical at San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre gives fresh look to the fairytale classic
Posted
By Mackenzie Cook
on Wed, Aug 25, 2021 at 2:21 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Woodlawn Theatre
-
The Woodlawn's Cinderella production will feature a refreshed version of the musical with fresh characters and new twists.
The Woodlawn Theatre will present Cinderella
, a modern Broadway adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 1957 Cinderella
musical.
Originally written as a televised musical starring Julie Andrews, the fairy tale adaptation includes memorable tracks such as “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago.”
The Woodlawn is debuting a refreshed version packed with fresh characters and new twists, so this performance promises to have something for Cinderella fans new and old.
The Woodlawn has partnered with the Special Olympics Texas for the upcoming musical and will collect donations throughout the production’s duration.
$18-$30, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 3 p.m. Sundays August 27- September 19, Woodlawn Theatre, 1920 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 267-8388, woodlawntheatre.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, Woodlawn Theatre, theater, Cinderella, musical, Special Olympics Texas, musical theater, fairy tale, family friendly, kid friendly, Image