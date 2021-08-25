Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Texas native Cristela Alonzo posts up at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Aug 25, 2021 at 2:05 PM

click to enlarge Cristela Alonzo has three days of shows at LOL Comedy Club — plenty of chances to rack up the laughs this weekend. - COURTESY OF LOL COMEDY CLUB
  • Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
  • Cristela Alonzo has three days of shows at LOL Comedy Club — plenty of chances to rack up the laughs this weekend.
Comedian and actress Cristela Alonzo’s pinned tweet on Twitter lists some of her career accomplishments and mentions that she doesn’t “get the attention others get … I have to promote myself.”

So, here we go: Alonzo, who was born and raised in San Juan, Texas, was a semi-finalist on the reality series Last Comic Standing in 2010. Four years later, she became the first Latina to create, write, star in and produce her own U.S. network sitcom, Cristela, for ABC. The series was cancelled after one season, and later Alonzo said the support for her show was “non-existent” behind the scenes.



“Whether this show fails or succeeds, I want to do it my way and make sure I did everything I could to keep it authentic,” Alonzo told the Current in 2014.

Since then, Alonzo has lent her voice to a pair of animated films, The Angry Birds Movie and Cars 3, and voiced a computer-generated arctic hare for TV’s His Dark Materials. She also released her autobiography, Music to My Years: A Mixtape Memoir of Growing Up and Standing Up; a Netflix special, Lower Classy; and the podcast To Be Continued, which features a mix of sketches and social commentary.

In the future, give Alonzo more ink. She deserves it.

$50-$200, 8 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, August 27, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, August 28, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Santikos Entertainment will revive shuttered Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes Read More

  2. UTSA and Southwest School of Art will combine to form new art school in downtown San Antonio Read More

  3. San Antonio playwright, poet and journalist Gregg Barrios has died Read More

  4. Patty Mills is leaving the San Antonio Spurs for the Brooklyn Nets Read More

  5. Big Texas Comicon returning to San Antonio this fall with Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation