Texas native Cristela Alonzo posts up at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club this weekend

Cristela Alonzo has three days of shows at LOL Comedy Club — plenty of chances to rack up the laughs this weekend.

Comedian and actress Cristela Alonzo’s pinned tweet on Twitter lists some of her career accomplishments and mentions that she doesn’t “get the attention others get … I have to promote myself.”So, here we go: Alonzo, who was born and raised in San Juan, Texas, was a semi-finalist on the reality seriesin 2010. Four years later, she became the first Latina to create, write, star in and produce her own U.S. network sitcom,, for ABC. The series was cancelled after one season, and later Alonzo said the support for her show was “non-existent” behind the scenes.“Whether this show fails or succeeds, I want to do it my way and make sure I did everything I could to keep it authentic,” Alonzo told thein 2014.Since then, Alonzo has lent her voice to a pair of animated films,and, and voiced a computer-generated arctic hare for TV’s. She also released her autobiography,; a Netflix special, L; and the podcast, which features a mix of sketches and social commentary.In the future, give Alonzo more ink. She deserves it.