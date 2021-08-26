Fotoseptiembre's 2021 photography exhibitions begin to debut in San Antonio this week
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Aug 26, 2021 at 8:30 AM
Gabriel Chavez Zeckua / Courtesy of Fotoeptiembre
Gabriel Chavez Zeckua's arial photos of the Alamo City will be on display at UNAM San Antonio.
San Antonio’s annual celebration of the photographic medium is back with a full slate of virtual and in-person exhibitions.
Starting September 1, a series of online galleries will debut, featuring local and international photographers including Al Rendon (San Antonio), Mami Kiyoshi (Japan/France), Guilherme Bergamini (Brazil), Yang Shun-Fa (Taiwan) and Tracey Maurer (San Antonio).
Exhibitions will open across the city starting August 26 with Gabriel Chavez Zeckua’s “San Antonio — Perspectives From the Sky” (August 26-October 1, UNAM San Antonio Gallery, 600 Hemisfair Plaza
Notable exhibitions include “In Tempore,” a group exhibition held at Slab Cinema’s new Arthouse space (September 2-25, 134 Blue Star
), Hayfer Brea’s “Nothing to Say” (September 2-18, Un Grito Gallery, 1420 S. Alamo St.
) and Mari Hernandez’s “Figments of Truth” (September 9-November 13, Michael and Noémi Neidorff Art Gallery, Trinity University Dicke Smith Building, One Trinity Place
Times and locations vary, fotoseptiembreusa.com.
