Thursday, August 26, 2021
Slab Cinema opening new brick-and-mortar space in Blue Star with double-header of classic films
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Aug 26, 2021 at 11:05 AM
click to enlarge
-
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
-
Slab Cinema's Arthouse at Blue Star debuts with an opening weekend featuring Sunset Blvd. and Mulholland Dr.
Slab Cinema isn't just about the great outdoors anymore.
This weekend, the San Antonio-based purveyor of outdoor film screenings will debut its new Arthouse microcinema space in the Blue Star Arts Complex with two wildly different movies, both named for Los Angeles roadways.
After opening with Billy Wilder's 1950 cinematic classic Sunset Blvd.
on Friday, Slab Cinema will veer into the weird the following evening with David Lynch's 2001 dreamscape Mulholland Dr.
Arthouse is located at the far end of the complex, past Blue Star Contemporary. Slab Cinema recommends arriving early to secure parking. Seating for each screening is limited, and tickets are required.
$10, 8 p.m. Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28, Arthouse at Blue Star, 134 Blue Star, slabcinemaarthouse.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, Slab Cinema, Slab Cinema Arthouse, Arthouse at Blue Star, Blue Star, Blue Star Arts Complex, microcinema, film screening, movies, Sunset Blvd., Mulholland Dr., Sunset Boulevard, film noir, Los Angeles, David Lynch, Billy Wilder, brick and mortar, grand opening, new venue, new space, Image