Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 27, 2021

Ha Comedy Festival returns to San Antonio in September, will be taped for HBO Max

Posted By on Fri, Aug 27, 2021 at 10:16 AM

click to enlarge Carmen Lynch will return for the 2nd annual Ha Comedy Festival in September. - YOUTUBE / HA COMEDY FESTIVAL
  • YouTube / HA Comedy Festival
  • Carmen Lynch will return for the 2nd annual Ha Comedy Festival in September.
The Ha Comedy Festival is taking over downtown San Antonio for its second annual event in September.

The Latinx-centric laugh fest will be held at various venues around the River Walk from September 17-19, such as the Lila Cockrell Theatre, Anacacho at St. Anthony and Tobin Center Plaza.



The festival will showcase stand-up, sketch comedy, variety and film across more than 20 shows, culminating with a live taping for HBO Max.

Featured performers include Carmen Lynch, the Chingonas of Comedy — Jessica Keenan, Renee Santos, Danielle Perez, Lisa Alvarado and Luz Pazo — Chingo Bling, Fabrizio Copano and even some familiar local faces, like Larry Garza.

The inaugural Ha Comedy Festival debuted in February 2020, prior to COVID-19 shutdowns, and was broadcast on HBO Max in August 2020.


Festival organizers said on Twitter that tickets will be available in early September.

Additional details about this year's event are available on the Ha Comedy Festival website.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Speaking of...

Most Popular

  1. Slab Cinema opening new brick-and-mortar space in Blue Star with double-header of classic films Read More

  2. Postponed Ford Parade of Lanterns returns to the San Antonio River Walk this weekend Read More

  3. Fotoseptiembre's 2021 photography exhibitions begin to debut in San Antonio this week Read More

  4. Remembering San Antonio writer Gregg Barrios and the stories that won’t die Read More

  5. Cinderella musical at San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre gives fresh look to the fairytale classic Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation