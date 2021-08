Ha Comedy Festival returns to San Antonio in September, will be taped for HBO Max

click to enlarge YouTube / HA Comedy Festival

Carmen Lynch will return for the 2nd annual Ha Comedy Festival in September.

The Ha Comedy Festival is taking over downtown San Antonio for its second annual event in September.The Latinx-centric laugh fest will be held at various venues around the River Walk from September 17-19, such as the Lila Cockrell Theatre, Anacacho at St. Anthony and Tobin Center Plaza.The festival will showcase stand-up, sketch comedy, variety and film across more than 20 shows, culminating with a live taping for HBO Max.Featured performers include Carmen Lynch, the Chingonas of Comedy — Jessica Keenan, Renee Santos, Danielle Perez, Lisa Alvarado and Luz Pazo — Chingo Bling, Fabrizio Copano and even some familiar local faces, like Larry Garza.The inaugural Ha Comedy Festival debuted in February 2020, prior to COVID-19 shutdowns, and was broadcast on HBO Max in August 2020.Festival organizers said on Twitter that tickets will be available in early September.Additional details about this year's event are available on the Ha Comedy Festival website