Friday, August 27, 2021

Weird as hell web series Powdered Wig Machine debuts new episode at Presa House Gallery Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Aug 27, 2021 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge Powdered Wig Machine is back and as weird as ever. - COURTESY OF POWDERED WIG MACHINE
  • Courtesy of Powdered Wig Machine
  • Powdered Wig Machine is back and as weird as ever.
Sure, the world is completely going to shit, but have you gotten a dose of artsy weirdness lately? You sure about that?

Because, if you haven’t, Presa House Gallery has totally got your back with this evening of screenings.



Let’s take a look-see, hmm?

We’ve got the 10th episode of Powdered Wig Machine, which features elements such as a one-night stand with an EMT, a porcupine ball that inspires lunacy, an Orlando Bloom superfan and someone gulping milk straight from the jug while, ahem, relaxing in a bathtub. That last scenario may scratch the itch for those that pine for the spaghetti-in-the-tub scene from Gummo.

The promo photo for this shindig even features a getup oddly reminiscent of the costumes Peter Gabriel wore back in his Genesis-fronting days.

Somehow not enough? What about screenings of 10 short films by regional artists?

And that’s not even mentioning two sets of music from Powdered Wig Machine character Patricia, naturally with her Bra-Lettes, who will be making their live debut.

$5, 7 p.m. Saturday, August 28, Presa House Gallery, 725 S. Presa St., (210) 913-5842, presahouse.com.

