Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 30, 2021

San Antonio Museum of Art hosts online debut of Nathan Felix's new harpsichord-centric composition

Posted By on Mon, Aug 30, 2021 at 1:15 PM

click to enlarge The September concert will be streamed online, with an in-person encore performance planned for November. - FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO MUSEUM OF ART
  • Facebook / San Antonio Museum of Art
  • The September concert will be streamed online, with an in-person encore performance planned for November.
The San Antonio Museum of Art is all about music right now.

Hot on the heels of a recent collaboration with Agarita Chamber Players, the museum has partnered with Alamo City composer Nathan Felix to debut his new piece 4-Harpsichords in Surround Sound.



As with Agarita's recent program, Felix's composition draws inspiration from SAMA's current exhibition, "America's Impressionism: Echoes of a Revolution."

The concert will be introduced by local harpsichord builder Gerald Self, who will give a presentation on the history of the instrument as well as insight into his building process.

Originally planned as a surround-sound performance in SAMA's Great Hall, the concert will be streamed online on Friday due to the current level of COVID-19 cases in San Antonio. An in-person encore performance is planned for Friday, November 12.

Attendees can register online for Friday's concert, and the museum will send an email with links for the stream.

Free-$25 (Pay What You Wish), 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 3, samuseum.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Speaking of...

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Zoo will soon begin vaccinating animals against COVID-19 Read More

  2. San Antonio's Classic Theatre launches probe into past leader following misconduct allegation Read More

  3. Back in the Saddle: Beloved local designer Agosto Cuellar returns to retail with new Blue Star boutique Read More

  4. John Wayne's daughter Aissa gives insight into growing up with The Duke at the Briscoe this weekend Read More

  5. Comedian-turned-actor DeRay Davis returns to his roots with stand-up stint at LOL Comedy Club Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation