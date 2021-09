San Antonio Museum of Art hosts online debut of Nathan Felix's new harpsichord-centric composition

click to enlarge Facebook / San Antonio Museum of Art

The September concert will be streamed online, with an in-person encore performance planned for November.

The San Antonio Museum of Art is all about music right now.Hot on the heels of a recent collaboration with Agarita Chamber Players , the museum has partnered with Alamo City composer Nathan Felix to debut his new pieceAs with Agarita's recent program, Felix's composition draws inspiration from SAMA's current exhibition, "America's Impressionism: Echoes of a Revolution."The concert will be introduced by local harpsichord builder Gerald Self, who will give a presentation on the history of the instrument as well as insight into his building process.Originally planned as a surround-sound performance in SAMA's Great Hall, the concert will be streamed online on Friday due to the current level of COVID-19 cases in San Antonio. An in-person encore performance is planned for Friday, November 12.Attendees can register online for Friday's concert, and the museum will send an email with links for the stream.