San Antonio Museum of Art hosts online debut of Nathan Felix's new harpsichord-centric composition
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Aug 30, 2021 at 1:15 PM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook / San Antonio Museum of Art
-
The September concert will be streamed online, with an in-person encore performance planned for November.
The San Antonio Museum of Art is all about music right now.
Hot on the heels of a recent collaboration with Agarita Chamber Players
, the museum has partnered with Alamo City composer Nathan Felix to debut his new piece 4-Harpsichords in Surround Sound
.
As with Agarita's recent program, Felix's composition draws inspiration from SAMA's current exhibition, "America's Impressionism: Echoes of a Revolution."
The concert will be introduced by local harpsichord builder Gerald Self, who will give a presentation on the history of the instrument as well as insight into his building process.
Originally planned as a surround-sound performance in SAMA's Great Hall, the concert will be streamed online on Friday due to the current level of COVID-19 cases in San Antonio. An in-person encore performance is planned for Friday, November 12.
Attendees can register online
for Friday's concert, and the museum will send an email with links for the stream.
Free-$25 (Pay What You Wish), 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 3, samuseum.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, virtual event, online event, SAMA, San Antonio Museum of Art, Gerald Self, harpsichords, 4-Harpsichords in Surround Sound, streaming, pay what you wish, Nathan Felix, composer, new work, new piece, premiere, harpsichord, classical music, Image