San Antonio’s Hotel Emma to screen cowboy documentary, serve up craft sotol cocktails

Screen Capture / Eastenos: True Cowboys of the Wild Horse Desert
Timo and Miguel Rodriguez are at the heart of the film.
Folks interested in craft cocktails, swanky digs and independent film may revel in luxurious Hotel Emma’s collaboration with Austin-based companies Ocotillo Films and Desert Door Texas Sotol.
The high-end hotel will host a Sunday, September 12 premiere of the documentary Easteños: True Cowboys of the Wild Horse Desert.
The film follows brothers and cowboys Timo and Miguel Rodriguez during their annual spring cattle roundup at the historic San Antonio Viejo ranch, three hours south of the Alamo City. The Rodriguez brothers have worked as cowboys for the East family and the East Foundation, which have operated 217,000 acres of Texas native rangeland for more than 45 years.
Eastenos: True Cowboys of the Wild Horse Desert (Trailer) from Desert Door on Vimeo.
The East Foundation
maintain fully operational cattle ranches on which scientists and managers work together on wildlife management, rangeland health and ranch productivity.
The showing will take place in Hotel Emma's Elephant Cellar, replete with appetizers and a Q&A with the filmmakers and the cowboys at the heart of the film. Bartenders will also serve up craft sotol cocktails.
For those unfamiliar, sotol is a cousin to tequila and mezcal, named for the desert sotol plant from which it's made. According to tasting notes, Desert Door’s Texas Sotol offers a sweet citrusy and herbal flavor reminiscent of gin commingled with tequila.
Tickets
to the screening start at $75. The event will run 4:30-6:30 p.m.
