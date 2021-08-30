Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 30, 2021

San Antonio’s Hotel Emma to screen cowboy documentary, serve up craft sotol cocktails

Posted By on Mon, Aug 30, 2021 at 2:30 PM

click image Timo and Miguel Rodriguez are at the heart of the film. - SCREEN CAPTURE / EASTENOS: TRUE COWBOYS OF THE WILD HORSE DESERT
  • Screen Capture / Eastenos: True Cowboys of the Wild Horse Desert
  • Timo and Miguel Rodriguez are at the heart of the film.
Folks interested in craft cocktails, swanky digs and independent film may revel in luxurious Hotel Emma’s collaboration with Austin-based companies Ocotillo Films and Desert Door Texas Sotol.

The high-end hotel will host a Sunday, September 12 premiere of the documentary Easteños: True Cowboys of the Wild Horse Desert.



The film follows brothers and cowboys Timo and Miguel Rodriguez during their annual spring cattle roundup at the historic San Antonio Viejo ranch, three hours south of the Alamo City. The Rodriguez brothers have worked as cowboys for the East family and the East Foundation, which have operated 217,000 acres of Texas native rangeland for more than 45 years.

Eastenos: True Cowboys of the Wild Horse Desert (Trailer) from Desert Door on Vimeo.


The East Foundation maintain fully operational cattle ranches on which scientists and managers work together on wildlife management, rangeland health and ranch productivity.

The showing will take place in Hotel Emma's Elephant Cellar, replete with appetizers and a Q&A with the filmmakers and the cowboys at the heart of the film. Bartenders will also serve up craft sotol cocktails.

For those unfamiliar, sotol is a cousin to tequila and mezcal, named for the desert sotol plant from which it's made. According to tasting notes, Desert Door’s Texas Sotol offers a sweet citrusy and herbal flavor reminiscent of gin commingled with tequila.

Tickets to the screening start at $75. The event will run 4:30-6:30 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Zoo will soon begin vaccinating animals against COVID-19 Read More

  2. San Antonio's Classic Theatre launches probe into past leader following misconduct allegation Read More

  3. Back in the Saddle: Beloved local designer Agosto Cuellar returns to retail with new Blue Star boutique Read More

  4. John Wayne's daughter Aissa gives insight into growing up with The Duke at the Briscoe this weekend Read More

  5. Comedian-turned-actor DeRay Davis returns to his roots with stand-up stint at LOL Comedy Club Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation