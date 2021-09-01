Comedian-turned-actor DeRay Davis returns to his roots with stand-up stint at LOL Comedy Club

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
-
DeRay Davis has years of experience both on the circuit and the screen.
DeRay Davis is a popular standup, so no one should be surprised with the success of his Showtime special DeRay Davis: Power Play
. Or that it followed on the heels of the wildly popular Netflix special DeRay Davis: How to Act Black
.
But Davis has a wider resume than successful streaming specials.
For starters, he grew up in challenging circumstances on Chicago’s South Side. Like any good comic, though, he mined the material for laughs and used it as a springboard into comedy competitions, which propelled him onto the live circuit.
Davis has appeared in a wide range of projects, from dramatic series Empire
to feature films, including License to Wed
, Imagine That
, Life As We Know It
and Old Dogs
.
He’s also used his talents for voiceover work on shows including The Boondocks
and Black Lightning
.
Davis recently provided a balanced perspective on his controversial peer Louis C.K., noting that the comedian has the right to tour but also that the public is free to skip the shows.
$70-$280, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
