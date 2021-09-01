Popular anime convention San Japan returns to downtown San Antonio this weekend

click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon
Cosplayers mug for the camera at San Japan's 2019 event.
In a nod to the anime convention’s 2020 cancellation, San Japan is back with what it’s calling its 12.5 con, a modified event that seeks to maximize safety while the pandemic is still a going concern.
This year is themed as a “Throwback Convention,” celebrating the history of San Japan and showcasing art and photography from the event’s 12-plus years.
Its slate of guests includes voice actors from video games and anime including Laura Stahl (Genshin Impact
, The Promised Neverland
), Khoi Dao (Genshin Impact
, Fire Emblem: Heroes
), Xander Mobus (Persona 5
) and Chris Hackney (Fire Emblem: Three Houses
, Hunter x Hunter
).
Though the full schedule wasn’t available at press time, San Japan has also promised panels, plenty of cosplay, a maid cafe and more.
Local geeks still might feel burned after the last-minute cancellation of Celebrity Fan Fest this summer
, but their worries may be assuaged by San Japan’s COVID-19 precautions.
Event attendance is capped at 10,000, a zero-tolerance mask policy is in place and con-goers must either provide proof of vaccination or complete a health survey prior to entry. For the latter, San Japan has partnered with the app Health Pass by CLEAR
, which attendees can download and set up prior to the event for faster entry at the door.
$70-$220 (Sold Out), Friday, September 3-Sunday, September 5, Henry B. González Convention Center, 900 E. Market St., (210) 570-8576, san-japan.org.
