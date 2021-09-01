Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Popular anime convention San Japan returns to downtown San Antonio this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Sep 1, 2021 at 3:36 PM

click to enlarge Cosplayers mug for the camera at San Japan's 2019 event. - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • Cosplayers mug for the camera at San Japan's 2019 event.
In a nod to the anime convention’s 2020 cancellation, San Japan is back with what it’s calling its 12.5 con, a modified event that seeks to maximize safety while the pandemic is still a going concern.

This year is themed as a “Throwback Convention,” celebrating the history of San Japan and showcasing art and photography from the event’s 12-plus years.



Its slate of guests includes voice actors from video games and anime including Laura Stahl (Genshin Impact, The Promised Neverland), Khoi Dao (Genshin Impact, Fire Emblem: Heroes), Xander Mobus (Persona 5) and Chris Hackney (Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Hunter x Hunter).

Though the full schedule wasn’t available at press time, San Japan has also promised panels, plenty of cosplay, a maid cafe and more.

Local geeks still might feel burned after the last-minute cancellation of Celebrity Fan Fest this summer, but their worries may be assuaged by San Japan’s COVID-19 precautions.

Event attendance is capped at 10,000, a zero-tolerance mask policy is in place and con-goers must either provide proof of vaccination or complete a health survey prior to entry. For the latter, San Japan has partnered with the app Health Pass by CLEAR, which attendees can download and set up prior to the event for faster entry at the door.

$70-$220 (Sold Out), Friday, September 3-Sunday, September 5, Henry B. González Convention Center, 900 E. Market St., (210) 570-8576, san-japan.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Speaking of...

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Zoo will soon begin vaccinating animals against COVID-19 Read More

  2. Back in the Saddle: Beloved local designer Agosto Cuellar returns to retail with new Blue Star boutique Read More

  3. San Antonio's Classic Theatre launches probe into past leader following misconduct allegation Read More

  4. San Antonio Museum of Art hosts online debut of Nathan Felix's new harpsichord-centric composition Read More

  5. San Antonio’s Hotel Emma to screen cowboy documentary, serve up craft sotol cocktails Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation