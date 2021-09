Popular anime convention San Japan returns to downtown San Antonio this weekend

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon

Cosplayers mug for the camera at San Japan's 2019 event.

In a nod to the anime convention’s 2020 cancellation, San Japan is back with what it’s calling its 12.5 con, a modified event that seeks to maximize safety while the pandemic is still a going concern.This year is themed as a “Throwback Convention,” celebrating the history of San Japan and showcasing art and photography from the event’s 12-plus years.Its slate of guests includes voice actors from video games and anime including Laura Stahl (), Khoi Dao (), Xander Mobus () and Chris Hackney ().Though the full schedule wasn’t available at press time, San Japan has also promised panels, plenty of cosplay, a maid cafe and more.Local geeks still might feel burned after the last-minute cancellation of Celebrity Fan Fest this summer , but their worries may be assuaged by San Japan’s COVID-19 precautions.Event attendance is capped at 10,000, a zero-tolerance mask policy is in place and con-goers must either provide proof of vaccination or complete a health survey prior to entry. For the latter, San Japan has partnered with the app Health Pass by CLEAR , which attendees can download and set up prior to the event for faster entry at the door.