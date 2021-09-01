Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

San Antonio's Classic Theatre launches probe into past leader following misconduct allegation

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

click to enlarge The Classic Theatre said that it has launched an investigation into past leadership in an email sent late last week. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • The Classic Theatre said that it has launched an investigation into past leadership in an email sent late last week.
Last Friday, San Antonio's Classic Theatre revealed via email that it had launched an investigation into issues raised about the company's previous leadership.

The announced probe follows an August 24 Facebook post by a woman who alleged that she was sexually assaulted by an actor employed by the theater company when she was 16, according to the San Antonio Express-News.



The woman later reported the incident to the Classic's artistic director, according to the daily's report. The paper didn't name the woman who made the post, citing its policy of not identifying victims of sexual assault.

In the email announcing the inquiry, the Classic's interim Executive Director Ruben Jaregui said, "Our current leadership and board of directors are taking these allegations seriously and have hired an outside counsel to launch a full investigation."

Jaregui didn't name the subject of the Classic's investigation.

"It is not known when the assault was alleged to have taken place, nor whom the artistic director was at the time," the Express-News' reported.

The company's most recent executive and artistic director, Kelly Hilliard Roush, departed in May after a six-year tenure.

Jaregui declined to comment on the matter to the daily. The paper also reported that Roush couldn't be reached for comment.

