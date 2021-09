San Antonio’s Southwest School of Art will hold citywide art scavenger hunt next week

click image Instagram / natgeo88

World Art Drop Day, an art-focused scavenger hunt, will take place in SA September 7.

Southwest School of Art will oversee the San Antonio edition of World Art Drop Day on Tuesday, September 7, inviting area artists, creatives and makers of all kinds to participate in a citywide scavenger hunt.World Art Drop Day was created in Utah by artist Jake Parker to help strangers connect. To participate, artists create a piece — a painting, drawing or jewelry, for example — attach an Art Drop card , and post a photo of either the work or its hiding spot on social media, along with a hint where to find it.Artists and art seekers are encouraged to use the hashtags #SSAartdrop2021 and #ArtDropDay to play along.“After having to skip Art Drop Day in 2020, we’re extremely excited for this year’s event,” Southwest School of Art communications director Esme Araiza said in a release. “It’s a way to safely bring the San Antonio art community together and get connected through random acts of kindness.”World Art Drop Day happens annually on the first Tuesday in September.