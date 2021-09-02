Slab Cinema invites you to be part of their world with weekend screening of The Little Mermaid

click to enlarge Disney+

Slab Cinema will screen The Little Mermaid at Mission Marquee Plaza Saturday.

After over a year of pandemic life, the Little Mermaid’s desire to join human society might be beginning to hit a little close to home.If you, too, “wanna be where the people are,” consider escaping the murky depths of your bedroom and heading down to Mission Marquee Plaza for an outdoor showing of the 1989 Disney classic animated film.You can jam out to hits such as “Part of Your World,” “Under the Sea” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” and even do a little people watching in a comfortable open-air setting.The showing is appropriate for all ages of mermaid enthusiasts looking to spread out a picnic blanket and watch some good old Disney animation under the stars.