San Antonio’s 2nd Annual Terror High Film Fest now accepting submissions
The second annual Terror High Film Fest is now accepting submissions.
Let the blood flow and the skin crawl.
San Antonio's 2nd Annual Terror High Film Fest is now soliciting submissions of original films that embrace the monstrous, dreadful, frightful and fantastic elements of the horror genre.
The latest installment of the virtual fest organized by the Association of Creative Multimedia Partners is accepting films in categories including extended-length short films (26-59 minute), short films (10-25 minutes) and super-short films (less than 10 minutes). Its submission deadline is October 10.
Terror High is a free event. There's no cost to filmmakers to enter and no cost to the audience to view accepted films' online screening. A date hasn't been set for the event itself.
Terror High's organizers will award custom-designed trophies for Best Practical and Special Effects, Best Director and Best Feature.
Filmmakers may submit their macabre masterpieces
through the Terror High website.
