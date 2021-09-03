Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, September 3, 2021

San Antonio’s 2nd Annual Terror High Film Fest now accepting submissions

Posted By on Fri, Sep 3, 2021 at 2:55 PM

click image The second annual Terror High Film Fest is now accepting submissions. - PEXELS / COTTONBRO
  • Pexels / cottonbro
  • The second annual Terror High Film Fest is now accepting submissions.
Let the blood flow and the skin crawl.

San Antonio's 2nd Annual Terror High Film Fest is now soliciting submissions of original films that embrace the monstrous, dreadful, frightful and fantastic elements of the horror genre.



The latest installment of the virtual fest organized by the Association of Creative Multimedia Partners is accepting films in categories including extended-length short films (26-59 minute), short films (10-25 minutes) and super-short films (less than 10 minutes). Its submission deadline is October 10.

Terror High is a free event. There's no cost to filmmakers to enter and no cost to the audience to view accepted films' online screening. A date hasn't been set for the event itself.

Terror High's organizers will award custom-designed trophies for Best Practical and Special Effects, Best Director and Best Feature.

Filmmakers may submit their macabre masterpieces through the Terror High website.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

