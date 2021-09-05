San Antonio has the 6th-smartest sports fans, a new study finds. But is that what the data really says?

click to enlarge Instagram / @Spurs

If you've never had to, you may have contributed to San Antonio being ranked the 6th-smartest sports city in the United States in a new study by online gambling news site USBets.



USBets looked at the monthly averages of 1,500 different sports-related Google searches across 46 major sports cities to determine which one's sports IQ was the greatest.

The keywords covered the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, and the searches ranged from general sports questions to inquires only a true fanatic could ask.

According to the analysis, New Yorkers are the most knowledgeable because they only made 243 sports-related queries per 100,000 searches, while San Antonians searched for 715 per 100,000. Hence the Alamo City's lower ranking.

The thesis behind USBets' study is that the fewer sports-related searches a city makes, the more knowledgable its residents must be. But is that really true?

It stands to reason that a city's level of sports interest, the percentage of its population with Internet access and how many feel comfortable with technology also play significant roles.

USBet's study could be considered fun or insulting depending on your city's ranking, but a little critical thinking raises questions whether it really paints a complete picture of a metro's sports IQ.

That said, the thing that most surprised us about this study is how underrated the shortstop position in baseball is. After all, that was the most googled sports question in Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, North Carolina, Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland and New York, according to USBets.

Sorry, Houston Astros shortstops Aledmys Díaz and Carlos Correa, just because folks had to google what you do doesn't mean we don't love you.