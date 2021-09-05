Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, September 5, 2021

San Antonio has the 6th-smartest sports fans, a new study finds. But is that what the data really says?

Posted By on Sun, Sep 5, 2021 at 9:20 AM

click to enlarge San Antonio Spurs fans show their enthusiasm. - INSTAGRAM / @SPURS
  • Instagram / @Spurs
  • San Antonio Spurs fans show their enthusiasm.
Have you every googled what a baseball shortstop is?

If you've never had to, you may have contributed to San Antonio being ranked the 6th-smartest sports city in the United States in a new study by online gambling news site USBets.

USBets looked at the monthly averages of 1,500 different sports-related Google searches across 46 major sports cities to determine which one's sports IQ was the greatest.

The keywords covered the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, and the searches ranged from general sports questions to inquires only a true fanatic could ask. 

According to the analysis, New Yorkers are the most knowledgeable because they only made 243 sports-related queries per 100,000 searches, while San Antonians searched for 715 per 100,000. Hence the Alamo City's lower ranking.

The thesis behind USBets' study is that the fewer sports-related searches a city makes, the more knowledgable its residents must be. But is that really true?

It stands to reason that a city's level of sports interest, the percentage of its population with Internet access and how many feel comfortable with technology also play significant roles.

USBet's study could be considered fun or insulting depending on your city's ranking, but a little critical thinking raises questions whether it really paints a complete picture of a metro's sports IQ.

That said, the thing that most surprised us about this study is how underrated the shortstop position in baseball is. After all, that was the most googled sports question in Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, North Carolina, Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland and New York, according to USBets.

Sorry, Houston Astros shortstops Aledmys Díaz and Carlos Correa, just because folks had to google what you do doesn't mean we don't love you.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Speaking of...

Most Popular

  1. Deep Culture: If you’re new to San Antonio, these locations and events can get you off the River Walk Read More

  2. San Antonio Symphony musicians face proposed 50% pay cut for 2020-2021 season Read More

  3. Ahead of San Antonio show, Paula Poundstone talks about creating comedy to help people cope Read More

  4. San Antonio’s 2nd Annual Terror High Film Fest now accepting submissions Read More

  5. San Antonio’s Southwest School of Art will hold citywide art scavenger hunt next week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation