Blue Star Contemporary hosts two screenings of films by San Antonio and German artists this week
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Sep 7, 2021 at 3:25 PM
click to enlarge
-
Barbara Felix / Courtesy of the Artist
-
Barbara Felix, Liminality of Self: Transitioning Reflections of Color and Culture, HD Video.
Blue Star Contemporary collaborated with Germany’s Darmstädter Sezession to curate Projection/Projektion, an exhibition of short films that will debut in two screenings held at the Mission Marquee Plaza as part of this year’s 6th Annual World Heritage Festival.
The program will feature a shortlist of films by 12 San Antonio artists, including Barbara Felix’s “Liminality of Self Reflections of Color Culture,” Juan Flores’ “Satellite,” Domeinic Jimenez’s “10 Seconds” and Guillermina Zabala’s “Amalia Ortiz: La Valiente.” On Thursday, one of the 12 finalists will be awarded a $6,000 prize.
Films from Darmstädter Sezession members, including the winner of the sister event Projektion Darmstadt, will screen alongside the locals’ works on the program.
Free, 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 8 and Thursday, September 9, Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 227-6960, bluestarcontemporary.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, art, contemporary art, Blue Star Contemporary, BSC, Mission Marquee Plaza, film, art film, short films, screening, Projection/Projektion, Projection, Projektion, Barbara Felix, Liminality of Self Reflections of Color Culture, Juan Flores, Satellite, Domeinic Jimenez, 10 Seconds, Guillermina Zabala, Amalia Ortiz: La Valiente, Darmstädter Sezession, Projektion Darmstadt, World Heritage Festival, San Antonio artists, film screening, Image