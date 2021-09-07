Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Blue Star Contemporary hosts two screenings of films by San Antonio and German artists this week

Posted By on Tue, Sep 7, 2021 at 3:25 PM

click to enlarge Barbara Felix, Liminality of Self: Transitioning Reflections of Color and Culture, HD Video. - BARBARA FELIX / COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • Barbara Felix / Courtesy of the Artist
  • Barbara Felix, Liminality of Self: Transitioning Reflections of Color and Culture, HD Video.
Blue Star Contemporary collaborated with Germany’s Darmstädter Sezession to curate Projection/Projektion, an exhibition of short films that will debut in two screenings held at the Mission Marquee Plaza as part of this year’s 6th Annual World Heritage Festival.

The program will feature a shortlist of films by 12 San Antonio artists, including Barbara Felix’s “Liminality of Self Reflections of Color Culture,” Juan Flores’ “Satellite,” Domeinic Jimenez’s “10 Seconds” and Guillermina Zabala’s “Amalia Ortiz: La Valiente.” On Thursday, one of the 12 finalists will be awarded a $6,000 prize.



Films from Darmstädter Sezession members, including the winner of the sister event Projektion Darmstadt, will screen alongside the locals’ works on the program.

Free, 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 8 and Thursday, September 9, Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 227-6960, bluestarcontemporary.org.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

