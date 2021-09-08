Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Classic Theatre opens its new season with Shakespeare in the San Antonio Botanical Garden
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Sep 8, 2021 at 8:30 AM
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Courtesy of Classic Theatre
The Classic Theatre debuts its production of Shakespeare's As You Like It on Thursday.
isn’t Shakespeare’s only work featuring lovelorn youths prancing around a forest.
As You Like It
may lack fairies and magic flowers, but the play makes up for it with other follies.
After being expelled from court, Rosalind disguises herself as a man called Ganymede and flees to the Forest of Arden with her close friend Celia, who takes on the identity of a woman named Aliena. In the forest, shepherds, nobles and fools alike find themselves at the mercy of their feelings, and love triangles abound.
For an added touch of atmosphere, the Classic Theatre’s production is fittingly staged in the verdant San Antonio Botanical Garden.
$24-$39, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 8 and 16, Friday, September 10, 17 and 24, Sunday, September 12, 19 and 26, Monday, September 20, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 589-8450, classictheatre.org.
