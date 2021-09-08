San Antonio author David Liss holding online talk Thursday about new novel The Peculiarities

click to enlarge
David Liss has written anything from historical thrillers to a YA series to comic books. His latest novel, "The Peculiarities," is explores the occult in Victorian London.
San Antonio author David Liss, whose repertoire ranges from historical thrillers to superhero comics, will take part in an online conversation Thursday evening about his latest novel The Peculiarities
.
The hour-long event, a conversation between Liss and San Antonio Report founder Robert Rivard is hosted by Nowhere Bookshop and will take place at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online
.
Released this week by Tachyon Publications, The Peculiarities
weaves the absurdly comic story of young man who blunders into a supernatural mystery in Victorian London involving secret societies and occult conspiracies.
Liss has written 14 novels, in addition to novellas, short stories and comics, including titles in the iconic Black Panther
superhero franchise.
His novel A Conspiracy of Paper
was named a New York Times
Notable Book and won the 2001 Barry, Macavity and Edgar awards. The Coffee Trader
(2003) was also named a New York Times
Notable Book and one of the New York Public Library's 25 Books to Remember for 2003.
$5, Thursday, September 9, Zoom event, nowherebookshop.com.
