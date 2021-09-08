Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

San Antonio's Public Theater debuts rock musical tick, tick... BOOM!

Posted By on Wed, Sep 8, 2021 at 3:15 PM

click to enlarge The Public opens its season with Jonathan Larson's tick, tick... BOOM! - COURTESY OF THE PUBLIC THEATER
  • Courtesy of The Public Theater
  • The Public opens its season with Jonathan Larson's tick, tick... BOOM!
The Public’s 2021-2022 season opener is bound to be explosive as the company debuts Jonathan Larson’s hit autobiographical rock musical tick, tick… BOOM!

If that name sounds familiar, it might be because of another Larson opus — a little musical called RENT.



Set in 1990, tick, tick… BOOM! tells a tale as old as time: that of the aspiring artist — in this case, a man named Jon — struggling to make do in a hostile world while time keeps moving onward.

In Jon’s case, those seconds are audibly ticking by.

“The sound you are hearing is not a technical problem,” he says by way of introduction. “It is not a musical cue. It is not a joke. It is the sound of one man’s mounting anxiety. I ... am that man.”

$17-$47, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and select Thursdays, 2 p.m. Sundays September 10-October 17, Public Theater of San Antonio, 800 W. Ashby Place, (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.

