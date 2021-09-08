San Antonio's Public Theater debuts rock musical tick, tick... BOOM!

click to enlarge Courtesy of The Public Theater

The Public opens its season with Jonathan Larson's tick, tick... BOOM!

The Public’s 2021-2022 season opener is bound to be explosive as the company debuts Jonathan Larson’s hit autobiographical rock musicalIf that name sounds familiar, it might be because of another Larson opus — a little musical calledSet in 1990,tells a tale as old as time: that of the aspiring artist — in this case, a man named Jon — struggling to make do in a hostile world while time keeps moving onward.In Jon’s case, those seconds are audibly ticking by.“The sound you are hearing is not a technical problem,” he says by way of introduction. “It is not a musical cue. It is not a joke. It is the sound of one man’s mounting anxiety. I ... am that man.”