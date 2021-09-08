San Antonio's Tobin Center hosts free screening of Julie Taymor's A Miidsummer Night's Dream

click to enlarge BOND 360

The film is a live recording of Julie Taymor's sold out stage production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

This isn’t your average movie night.The Tobin Center’s latest free film screening features, a live recording of the director’s sold-out 2013 London production of the beloved Shakespearean comedy.Known for her groundbreaking 1997 Broadway production of Disney’s, as well as the filmsand, Taymor’s inventive and colorful staging is a favorite among theater aficionados. Even, her widely panned superhero musical collaboration with U2’s Bono and the Edge, has its own fanbase.With minimalist staging, actors’ acrobatics and digital projections displayed on a giant screen, Taymor’sdraws the audience into a dreamscape populated by feuding fairies, wistful lovers and a guy who’s just a bit of an ass.“The course of true love never did run smooth,” but it sure is fun to watch as mortals and immortals alike follow twists and turns in its pursuit.