San Antonio's Tobin Center hosts free screening of Julie Taymor's A Miidsummer Night's Dream

click to enlarge
-
BOND 360
-
The film is a live recording of Julie Taymor's sold out stage production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.
This isn’t your average movie night.
The Tobin Center’s latest free film screening features Julie Taymor’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream
, a live recording of the director’s sold-out 2013 London production of the beloved Shakespearean comedy.
Known for her groundbreaking 1997 Broadway production of Disney’s The Lion King
, as well as the films Frida
and Across the Universe
, Taymor’s inventive and colorful staging is a favorite among theater aficionados. Even Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark
, her widely panned superhero musical collaboration with U2’s Bono and the Edge, has its own fanbase.
With minimalist staging, actors’ acrobatics and digital projections displayed on a giant screen, Taymor’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream
draws the audience into a dreamscape populated by feuding fairies, wistful lovers and a guy who’s just a bit of an ass.
“The course of true love never did run smooth,” but it sure is fun to watch as mortals and immortals alike follow twists and turns in its pursuit.
Free, 8 p.m. Friday, September 10, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.