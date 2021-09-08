Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

San Antonio's Tobin Center hosts free screening of Julie Taymor's A Miidsummer Night's Dream

Posted By on Wed, Sep 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge The film is a live recording of Julie Taymor's sold out stage production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. - BOND 360
  • BOND 360
  • The film is a live recording of Julie Taymor's sold out stage production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.
This isn’t your average movie night.

The Tobin Center’s latest free film screening features Julie Taymor’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, a live recording of the director’s sold-out 2013 London production of the beloved Shakespearean comedy.



Known for her groundbreaking 1997 Broadway production of Disney’s The Lion King, as well as the films Frida and Across the Universe, Taymor’s inventive and colorful staging is a favorite among theater aficionados. Even Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, her widely panned superhero musical collaboration with U2’s Bono and the Edge, has its own fanbase.

With minimalist staging, actors’ acrobatics and digital projections displayed on a giant screen, Taymor’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream draws the audience into a dreamscape populated by feuding fairies, wistful lovers and a guy who’s just a bit of an ass.

“The course of true love never did run smooth,” but it sure is fun to watch as mortals and immortals alike follow twists and turns in its pursuit.

Free, 8 p.m. Friday, September 10, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

