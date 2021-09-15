Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club hosts King of Comedy D.L. Hughley for weekend of standup

Posted By on Wed, Sep 15, 2021 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge D. L. Hughley extensive resume includes a stint guest-hosting "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire." - COURTESY OF LOL COMEDY CLUB
  • Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
  • D. L. Hughley extensive resume includes a stint guest-hosting "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."

After bursting onto the scene in the ’90s with Original Kings of Comedy and The Hughleys, D. L. Hughley has maintained a solid, decades-long career as one of the most successful standups out there.

An impressive achievement for a young man who survived tough formative experiences, including involvement in LA’s notorious Bloods street gang.


Following Hughley’s run of ’90s successes, he’s also branched out into radio and print. He even managed to have a quintessential modern experience, having contracted COVID in 2020, which led to an onstage collapse from exhaustion. He was just keeping it contemporary, y’all!

Perhaps this inspired a recent segment on his radio show in which he lambasted Florida’s COVID response as — to be generous — seriously lacking.

Hughley’s extensive resume includes a stint guest-hosting Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. His likability factor suggests that Jeopardy! should have considered him for that troubled gig.

$80-$320, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, September 17, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 19, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

