San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club hosts King of Comedy D.L. Hughley for weekend of standup

After bursting onto the scene in the ’90s with Original Kings of Comedy and The Hughleys, D. L. Hughley has maintained a solid, decades-long career as one of the most successful standups out there.

An impressive achievement for a young man who survived tough formative experiences, including involvement in LA’s notorious Bloods street gang.Following Hughley’s run of ’90s successes, he’s also branched out into radio and print. He even managed to have a quintessential modern experience, having contracted COVID in 2020, which led to an onstage collapse from exhaustion. He was just keeping it contemporary, y’all!Perhaps this inspired a recent segment on his radio show in which he lambasted Florida’s COVID response as — to be generous — seriously lacking.Hughley’s extensive resume includes a stint guest-hosting. His likability factor suggests thatshould have considered him for that troubled gig.