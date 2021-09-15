San Antonio’s Travis Park Church to unveil design for 'All Are Welcome, Love Conquers Hate' mural

click image Flickr / Paul Sableman

Downtown San Antonio’s Travis Park Church will on September 21 unveil plans for a massive mural featuring local artists.

Downtown San Antonio’s Travis Park Church on Tuesday, September 21 will unveil the design for a massive mural by local artists celebrating the theme “All Are Welcome, Love Conquers Hate.”Travis Park Church received authorization last month from the Office of Historic Preservation to move forward with project. The mural will celebrate the house of worship's 175th anniversary and raise awareness around its advocacy for equality and inclusion for all, including the LGBTQ+ community.The church, located at 230 E. Travis St., is recognized for hosting the Annual Transgender Day of Remembrance and is among the first San Antonio churches to perform same-sex marriages.It selected San Antonio artists Albert Gonzalez, Hailey Marmolejo, Raisa Melendez, Scotch Willington, Rhys Munro and Victor Zarazua to merge their creative styles and spotlight social issues, diversity and inclusivity in the mural.Prior to the city's approval of the project, Zarazua suffered a debilitating hemorrhage requiring his hospitalization in South Carolina. The mural overseers selected three other artists to complete his design, however. The church didn't release the names of those artists.The mural will overlook the Travis Park Church parking lot on Travis Street.