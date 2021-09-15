Spooky season is here: San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House opens on Friday

click to enlarge
Courtesy of 13th Floor San Antonio
The 13th Floor San Antonio opens its haunted halls this week.
Halloween is already creeping up on us. Anyone looking for a way to mark the occasion can make their way to the 13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio, which opens this week.
The downtown haunted attraction launches its 2021 season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 17, with new scares including "The Dollmaker" and "Bad Blood."
The Dollmaker features the story of a Victorian doll collector who passed away in an abandoned house along with his dolls. Visitors that dare disturb one of his precious dolls are sure to encounter the spirits that possess them.
In Bad Blood, vampires and werewolves continue their ancient feud, and unwitting people that cross their path may get caught in the crossfire.
"Fans will love the creepy Dollmaker and Bad Blood, which along with our classic Icons, are sure to bring out the screams this year," 13th Floor San Antonio publicist Nidia Alvarado said in a statement.
The attraction will be open on weekends in September, with expanded opening hours starting in October. Additional details are available on the 13th Floor's website
$19.99-$49.99, 1203 E. Commerce St., 13thfloorsanantonio.com.
