Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Ballet San Antonio will give a taste of its 2021-2022 season in free event at Travis Park this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Sep 16, 2021 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge Ballet San Antonio troupe members will preview what's to come in their 2021-2022 season at the free event in Travis Park. - DAVID TERAN
  • David Teran
  • Ballet San Antonio troupe members will preview what's to come in their 2021-2022 season at the free event in Travis Park.
Audiences will have a chance to gather under the stars for Ballet San Antonio’s free preview of its 2021-2022 season.

The upcoming season will feature classics such as a variety show including excerpts from Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty (October 22-24), a holiday run of The Nutcracker (December 3-5 and 10-12) and Don Quixote in March 2022. Get a first glimpse at what these performances will have in store at this free event situated in downtown’s Travis Park.



If you have kiddos, consider stopping by an hour early at 6 p.m., when instructor Michele Dement will lead an onstage ballet class for children 5 and up.

Free, 7 p.m. Saturday, September 18, Travis Park, 301 East Travis St., (210) 404-9641, balletsanantonio.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Speaking of...

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio’s Travis Park Church to unveil design for 'All Are Welcome, Love Conquers Hate' mural Read More

  2. Spooky season is here: San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House opens on Friday Read More

  3. San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club hosts King of Comedy D.L. Hughley for weekend of standup Read More

  4. Cosmic Road Trip: Located west of San Antonio, the White Shaman is an overlooked Texas marvel Read More

  5. Free outdoor screening in San Antonio marks 60th anniversary of classic film West Side Story Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 8, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation