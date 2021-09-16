Thursday, September 16, 2021
Ballet San Antonio will give a taste of its 2021-2022 season in free event at Travis Park this weekend
By Mackenzie Cook
on Thu, Sep 16, 2021 at 8:00 AM
David Teran
Ballet San Antonio troupe members will preview what's to come in their 2021-2022 season at the free event in Travis Park.
Audiences will have a chance to gather under the stars for Ballet San Antonio’s free preview of its 2021-2022 season.
The upcoming season will feature classics such as a variety show including excerpts from Swan Lake
and The Sleeping Beauty
(October 22-24), a holiday run of The Nutcracker
(December 3-5 and 10-12) and Don Quixote
in March 2022. Get a first glimpse at what these performances will have in store at this free event situated in downtown’s Travis Park.
If you have kiddos, consider stopping by an hour early at 6 p.m., when instructor Michele Dement will lead an onstage ballet class for children 5 and up.
Free, 7 p.m. Saturday, September 18, Travis Park, 301 East Travis St., (210) 404-9641, balletsanantonio.org.
