Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Comic and COVID misinfo peddler Rob Schneider bringing his schtick to San Antonio's AT&T Center

Posted By on Thu, Sep 16, 2021 at 8:30 AM

click to enlarge Rob Schneider is taking a break from tweeting COVID-19 misinformation to do stand-up at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. - COURTESY OF AT&T CENTER
  • Courtesy of AT&T Center
  • Rob Schneider is taking a break from tweeting COVID-19 misinformation to do stand-up at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.
From Cedric the bellman in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York to the “You can do it!” townie in The Waterboy, comedian Rob Schneider has made a career out of playing dumbasses.

Unfortunately, he also fills that role in real life, too.



This past summer, the Razzie Award winner went on Twitter to spread disinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine by calling it “unapproved experimental gene therapy.” He also called masking kids during school akin to “child abuse.”

Hopefully, most people know that taking medical advice from Deuce Bigelow is a bad idea and have looked elsewhere for the facts. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, individuals who are unvaccinated are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who have received the shot. Also, approximately 98% of recent COVID-19 deaths are unvaccinated people.

Sorry (not sorry) if this doesn’t sound like a recommendation to go watch Schneider tell jokes at a venue where it’s likely that many of his fans are listening to his reckless opinions.

There’s nothing funny about getting people sick. Some folks also might argue there’s nothing funny about Schneider, at least since the early ’90s.

“I don’t want to force my opinion on people, but I think you have to challenge them and get them to laugh at the same time,” Schneider told the Current in 2017.

Good luck with the latter, Deuce.

$38-$63, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 19, Bud Light Courtyard at AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Speaking of...

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio’s Travis Park Church to unveil design for 'All Are Welcome, Love Conquers Hate' mural Read More

  2. Spooky season is here: San Antonio's 13th Floor Haunted House opens on Friday Read More

  3. San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club hosts King of Comedy D.L. Hughley for weekend of standup Read More

  4. Cosmic Road Trip: Located west of San Antonio, the White Shaman is an overlooked Texas marvel Read More

  5. Free outdoor screening in San Antonio marks 60th anniversary of classic film West Side Story Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 8, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation