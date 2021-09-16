Comic and COVID misinfo peddler Rob Schneider bringing his schtick to San Antonio's AT&T Center

click to enlarge
Rob Schneider is taking a break from tweeting COVID-19 misinformation to do stand-up at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.
From Cedric the bellman in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
to the “You can do it!” townie in The Waterboy
, comedian Rob Schneider has made a career out of playing dumbasses.
Unfortunately, he also fills that role in real life, too.
This past summer, the Razzie Award winner went on Twitter to spread disinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine by calling it
“unapproved experimental gene therapy.” He also called
masking kids during school akin to “child abuse.”
Hopefully, most people know that taking medical advice from Deuce Bigelow is a bad idea and have looked elsewhere for the facts. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, individuals who are unvaccinated are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who have received the shot. Also, approximately 98% of recent COVID-19 deaths are unvaccinated people.
Sorry (not sorry) if this doesn’t sound like a recommendation to go watch Schneider tell jokes at a venue where it’s likely that many of his fans are listening to his reckless opinions.
There’s nothing funny about getting people sick. Some folks also might argue there’s nothing funny about Schneider, at least since the early ’90s.
“I don’t want to force my opinion on people, but I think you have to challenge them and get them to laugh at the same time,” Schneider told the Current
in 2017.
Good luck with the latter, Deuce.
$38-$63, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 19, Bud Light Courtyard at AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
