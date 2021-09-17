Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, September 17, 2021

First touring Broadway musical coming back to San Antonio is classic hit My Fair Lady

Posted By on Fri, Sep 17, 2021 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge The Lincoln Center Theater's revival of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady comes to the Majestic Theatre on September 21. - COURTESY OF BROADWAY IN SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy of Broadway in San Antonio
  • The Lincoln Center Theater's revival of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady comes to the Majestic Theatre on September 21.
This fall, touring Broadway productions return to San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre with the Lincoln Center Theater’s acclaimed production of Lerner and Loewe’s My Fair Lady.

This revival of the classic musical was nominated for multiple Tonys and won five Outer Critics Circle Awards.



Since we’ve all been in various states of isolation and awkwardness during the pandemic, it can’t hurt to brush up on our elocution skills alongside Eliza Doolittle as she quests to speak like a proper lady.

$45-$125, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 21-26, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

