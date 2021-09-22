Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Síclovía will celebrate outdoor recreation in San Antonio on Sunday

Posted By on Wed, Sep 22, 2021 at 1:45 PM

click to enlarge Sunday's Síclovía route connects Roosevelt Park to Confluence Park. - SAM SERNA
  • Sam Serna
  • Sunday's Síclovía route connects Roosevelt Park to Confluence Park.
Síclovía will take over Southtown's streets on Sunday.

The all-day, bi-annual community exercise event organized by the YMCA San Antonio closes stretches of San Antonio’s streets to cars, allowing cyclists, pedestrians and others to safely exercise however they see fit. The idea for the free event originated in Bogotá, Columbia about 30 years ago, with its Ciclovía.



The San Antonio Síclovía route connects Roosevelt Park to Confluence Park and is interspersed with Reclovía areas for participants to rest, eat, drink, shop, listen to live music and participate in exercise classes.

The event is open to all members of the community, from seasoned athletes to homebodies.

Participants can bring a bike, a skateboard or the family dog to take on a walk.

Free, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, September 26, ymcasatx.org/programs/community/siclovia.

