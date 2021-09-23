Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 23, 2021

San Antonians can relive the heyday of '90s sitcoms with Friends! The Musical Parody

Posted By on Thu, Sep 23, 2021 at 3:11 PM

click to enlarge This musical production will send up beloved '90s sitcom Friends at the Tobin on Sunday. - COURTESY OF TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
  • This musical production will send up beloved '90s sitcom Friends at the Tobin on Sunday.
If no one told you Friends! The Musical Parody was coming to the Tobin next Sunday (clap-clap-clap-clap), don’t fret. Tickets are still available.

Featuring original musical numbers and recreations of iconic moments from across all seasons of the ’90s-era hit sitcom, the touring performance has been lauded for its uncensored, fast-paced comedy.



Mask up and catch up with the Friends crew for a night of loving lampoons in familiar locales like Monica’s apartment and Central Perk.

The performance is recommended for ages 13 and up.

$26.50-$49.50, 7 p.m. Sunday, September 26, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Cir., (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Speaking of...

Most Popular

  1. SOLI Chamber Ensemble launches new season of concerts at the San Antonio Botanical Garden Read More

  2. Síclovía will celebrate outdoor recreation in San Antonio on Sunday Read More

  3. Back in the Saddle: Beloved local designer Agosto Cuellar returns to retail with new Blue Star boutique Read More

  4. New haunted attraction will debut at San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall in October Read More

  5. Cosmic Road Trip: Located west of San Antonio, the White Shaman is an overlooked Texas marvel Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation