Friday, September 24, 2021

SOLI Chamber Ensemble launches new season of concerts at the San Antonio Botanical Garden

Posted By on Fri, Sep 24, 2021 at 1:59 PM

click to enlarge JOSH HUSKIN
  • Josh Huskin
SOLI Chamber Ensemble opens its 2021-2022 season Monday with a tribute to iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

The debut performance kicks off a full season of outdoor concerts at the San Antonio Botanical Garden and ties in with the garden’s Frida Kahlo’s Oasis exhibition, which is on view through November 2.



For the concert, San Antonio composer Aaron Prado reworked his 2015 tribute to the artist, Ofrenda, for the quartet.

The program also features San Antonio native Robert Xavier Rodriguez’s Concert Suite from the Opera Frida, featuring a guest performance by mezzo-soprano Jacquelyn Matava, as well as Rodriguez’s Musica, por un tiempo, which was commissioned by the ensemble in 2008. Rounding out the performance will be Arturo Márquez’s love letter to the danzón, Zarabandeo.

$15-$25, 7 p.m., Monday, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, solichamberensemble.com.

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

