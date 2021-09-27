Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 27, 2021

San Antonio Public Library will discontinue overdue fines for all patrons starting this Friday

Posted By on Mon, Sep 27, 2021 at 10:39 AM

click to enlarge The San Antonio Public Library will no longer charge fines for overdue materials starting October 1. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SAN ANTONIO PUBLIC LIBRARY
  • Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Public Library
  • The San Antonio Public Library will no longer charge fines for overdue materials starting October 1.
In a move to make its services more accessible, the San Antonio Public Library will stop charging overdue fines for materials returned late starting Friday, October 1.

The new policy is made possible through the adoption of the city's Fiscal Year 2022 budget.



“Libraries are for everyone,” SAPL Board of Trustees Chair Paul Stahl said in a statement announcing the change. “No one should be afraid to visit or use the services at their local library because they are worried about owing money if their book is returned late.”

The elimination of the fines expands a pilot program launched in 2019 that discontinued their use for overdue materials for children and teens.

“SAPL has made great strides over the years in making library services increasingly accessible for San Antonians,” SAPL Director Ramiro S. Salazar said in a statement. “Eliminating overdue fines is yet another example of the Library’s dedication to providing inclusive and equitable access to library services for everyone.”

Though the change won't eliminate existing fines, SAPL said patrons can make arrangements to pay those over an extended period, including through payment plans. As long as a library user makes regular payments toward their balance, their library privileges won't be suspended.

Residents can reach out to their branch library or call (210) 207-2500 for more information.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Speaking of...

Most Popular

  1. SOLI Chamber Ensemble launches new season of concerts at the San Antonio Botanical Garden Read More

  2. San Antonians can relive the heyday of '90s sitcoms with Friends! The Musical Parody Read More

  3. New haunted attraction will debut at San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall in October Read More

  4. John Wayne's daughter Aissa gives insight into growing up with The Duke at the Briscoe this weekend Read More

  5. Back in the Saddle: Beloved local designer Agosto Cuellar returns to retail with new Blue Star boutique Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation