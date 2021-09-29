Dude Perfect brings YouTube antics to San Antonio's AT&T Center

click to enlarge Courtesy of AT&T Center

YouTubers Dude Perfect bring their live tour to SA's AT&T Center.

Though successful nationwide, the comedy ensemble Dude Perfect has strong roots in Texas, having met at Texas A&M.The collective’s YouTube channel is focused on stunts, typically light-hearted and fun, as well as “battles” between two of the five members, which follow the same tone. For example, Dude Perfect holds the world record for most ping pong balls stacked on a person’s head using shaving cream.The ensemble first rose to prominence after their videos of basketball trick shots were featured on ESPN.The group’s Christian values are reflected in their content and their faith is a strong inspiration. Fans can expect the live show to include the stunts, tricks, games and light-hearted banter that defines their viral videos, including “new content and surprises for our fans.”If you think this sounds like a perfect evening of entertainment, dude, then head on out for the live show. This tour, their second, was to follow their inaugural 2019 run but was delayed due to the pandemic.Member Garret Hilbert was recently the subject of online death rumors, which he put to rest. Fans still in doubt can presumably verify his current state at the live performance.