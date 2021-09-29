Former Tosh.0 host Daniel Tosh comes to San Antonio Thursday as part of stand-up tour

click to enlarge Courtesy of Majestic Theatre

Stand-up Daniel Tosh will be at the Majestic on Thursday.

Up until last year, the controversial comedian was hosting the popular Comedy Central TV series, a gig he started back in 2009. The series was renewed for another four seasons in early 2020, but the network decided to reverse course and cancel it.“After 12 years together, Comedy Central and I are consciously uncoupling,” Tosh tweeted at the time. “They get the cartoons, and I’m heading to any network with stronger Wi-Fi.”Although it’s been reported that the show is being shopped around, there aren’t any buyers yet, which is surprising sincewas the No. 1 show in its time slot for the 18- to 24-year-old male demographic. You know, it’s that group of young, sarcasm-loving bro dudes wandering back into their dorms after a weekend of drinking Jägerbombs and looking for some curated viral comedy videos of their fellow frat brothers vomiting into their shoes.Along with his internet clip show, Tosh kept busy by performing some of the most racist and sexist jokes of any comedian working today.That’s not an opinion. Tosh has gladly admitted to that.“I’m not a misogynistic and racist person,” Tosh said in 2011. “But I do find those jokes funny, so I say them.”As long as he keeps the bro dudes happy, Tosh seems like he’s figured out a way to avoid getting #canceled.