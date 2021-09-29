Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

SAAACAM's Black History Film Series continues with free screening of baseball biopic 42

Posted By on Wed, Sep 29, 2021 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge Chadwick Boseman stars as Jackie Robinson in sports drama 42. - WARNER BROS. HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
  • Chadwick Boseman stars as Jackie Robinson in sports drama 42.
As part of its Black History Film Series, the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) is screening the 2013 sports drama 42 about baseball player Jackie Robinson, who became the first African American to play Major League Baseball.

Robinson joined the league in 1947 where he started as first baseman for the Brooklyn Dodgers and wore jersey No. 42. He went on to win the Rookie of the Year award and made the All-Star team for six consecutive seasons, from 1949 to 1954. He played in six World Series during his career and won the 1955 World Series with the Dodgers.



Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962, five years after he retired from the sport. In 1997, MLB retired Robinson’s No. 42 from all teams in the league.

In the film, Robinson is portrayed by late actor Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther).

“It set in during that time that children would know Jackie Robinson from my performance,” Boseman told the MLB Network in 2013. “Now, I’m responsible for … portraying all of the characteristics, qualities and principles that the man lived under.”

Free, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, October 2, Arneson River Theater, 418 Villita St., (210) 724-3350, saaacam.org.

