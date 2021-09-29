Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

San Antonio's Guadalupe Dance Company marks 30th anniversary with weekend of performances

Posted By on Wed, Sep 29, 2021 at 12:38 PM

click to enlarge EDWARD BENAVIDES
  • Edward Benavides
The award-winning Guadalupe Dance Company will step into the spotlight for its 30th anniversary celebration alongside Mariachi Azteca de America.

Performances will include dances from the Mexican states of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Jalisco, Veracruz, Tamaulipas and Puebla. Tickets are available for the in-person event on both nights, but the show can be streamed live online Friday night with the purchase of virtual tickets.



This is the first performance the dance company has done at the Guadalupe since the pandemic began a year and a half ago. Guadalupe education director and former dance program director Belinda Menchaca, who’s been with the dance company since its inception, said when she first started working at the arts organization in 1992, she knew the company had a great future ahead due to the culture and history it shared with the West Side community.

“We really wanted to bring the stories of our community and speak to our audience, but we also wanted to have universal themes that everyone could relate to and appreciate,” Menchaca told the Current. “We always thought about how we could impact and empower our audiences and share our stories on stage.”

Though the performances were originally planned to be held at the Plaza Avenida Guadalupe, they have been moved to the Guadalupe Theater due to the chance of rain.

$30, 8 p.m. Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2, Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe St., (210) 271-3151, guadalupeculturalarts.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Assclown Alert: The expanding list of municipalities that have tuned out Texas AG Ken Paxton
San Antonio native Steve Acevedo makes directorial feature debut with sports rom-com Love and Baseball
How Marcus Baskerville became the unlikely face for a beer-focused initiative to address racial injustice
Corporations were silent as Texas passed its abortion law, but an economic blowback is brewing
Guitarist John Scofield, a headliner at San Antonio's Jazz’SAlive, reflects on a life in music
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Symphony Musicians strike over breakdown in contract talks Read More

  2. San Antonio Public Library will discontinue overdue fines for all patrons starting this Friday Read More

  3. Dude Perfect brings YouTube antics to San Antonio's AT&T Center Read More

  4. New haunted attraction will debut at San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall in October Read More

  5. Back in the Saddle: Beloved local designer Agosto Cuellar returns to retail with new Blue Star boutique Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation