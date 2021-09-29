San Antonio's Guadalupe Dance Company marks 30th anniversary with weekend of performances

click to enlarge Edward Benavides

The award-winning Guadalupe Dance Company will step into the spotlight for its 30th anniversary celebration alongside Mariachi Azteca de America.Performances will include dances from the Mexican states of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Jalisco, Veracruz, Tamaulipas and Puebla. Tickets are available for the in-person event on both nights, but the show can be streamed live online Friday night with the purchase of virtual tickets.This is the first performance the dance company has done at the Guadalupe since the pandemic began a year and a half ago. Guadalupe education director and former dance program director Belinda Menchaca, who’s been with the dance company since its inception, said when she first started working at the arts organization in 1992, she knew the company had a great future ahead due to the culture and history it shared with the West Side community.“We really wanted to bring the stories of our community and speak to our audience, but we also wanted to have universal themes that everyone could relate to and appreciate,” Menchaca told the. “We always thought about how we could impact and empower our audiences and share our stories on stage.”Though the performances were originally planned to be held at the Plaza Avenida Guadalupe, they have been moved to the Guadalupe Theater due to the chance of rain.