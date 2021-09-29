San Antonio's 'Hispanic Elvis' gets a mural tribute from street artist Colton Valentine

click to enlarge Instagram / colton_valentine_

San Antonio artist Colton Valentine pays tribute to the SA character known as "Hispanic Elvis."

The Alamo City has played host to plenty of colorful characters, from Spurs Jesus to toilet seat museum creator Barney Smith to Mike Yuchnitz, the eccentric optician dubbed "San Antonio's Tiger King."

Which is why we're thrilled when one of our flamboyant local celebs lands art world recognition. And right now, the light is shining on that walking tribute to the King of Rock 'n' Roll many SA residents refer to as "Hispanic Elvis."

The diminutive, flashily dressed Elvis impersonator is the subject of a new mural shared on Instagram this week by artist Colton Valentine.

Valentine's new piece depicts "Hispanic Elvis" on a bicycle with his trademark TCB shades, helmet-like coiffure and colorful cape. It graces a wall at 802 San Pedro Ave.

"This man has been rockin with his Elvis vibes since wayyy back and I jus felt it was right to gift him this mural after all the hard work he’s put in over the years for San Antonio," wrote Valentine, a San Antonio muralist who's also celebrated icons ranging from Cardi B to Dolly Parton with his street art.

Valentine's latest mural actually replaced his Cardi B creation. After several Instagram followers mentioned their sadness when the artist posted video of himself painting over the rapper's image, he assured them the replacement would be even better.

We're not going to disagree. After all, we're talking about San Antonio rock 'n' roll royalty here.

