Toolman and Trump supporter Tim Allen to perform night of stand-up at Majestic Theatre on Friday

Tiim Allen makes a tour stop at the Majestic Friday.

For fans of the iconicanimated franchise, we really wish we didn’t know that Tim Allen is a Donald Trump supporter. It’s a bad look for Buzz Lightyear to back the human equivalent of Emperor Zurg.But at least theandstar criticized The Former Guy earlier this year after a mob of Trump insurrectionists attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Allen called the event “horrible, embarrassing and shameful” during a spot on Marc Maron’s podcast.“When I was watching that, I felt that the president should have been a stand-up guy and go there with his security and say ... ‘Come on out, people … I never said any of this. That was not in that speech. I never said [to] go storm the Capitol or whatever.’”Allen, however, also said on the same podcast that the reason he liked Trump was because he “pissed people off.” We guess the toolman wants it both ways.After all, some of the people Trump pissed off were his own supporters, whose storming of the Capitol resulted in several deaths and more than 130 injuries to law enforcement officers.What else is Sheriff Woody supposed to do but hang his head in disgrace?