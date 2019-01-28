Email
Monday, January 28, 2019

Dunkin' Partners with Girl Scouts for Cookie-flavored Coffee

Posted By on Mon, Jan 28, 2019 at 2:20 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF GIRL SCOUTS OF THE USA
  • Courtesy of Girl Scouts of the USA
Dunkin’ has teamed up with the Girl Scouts of the USA again this season to bring iconic cookie flavors — Coconut Caramel, Thin Mints® and Trefoils® — to your coffee cup.

San Antonio customers can add their favorite cookie flavors to Dunkin’s line of hot and cold coffee beverages, espresso beverages, or frozen coffee and chocolate options now through spring.

“There are few brands that fit better together than Dunkin’ and Girl Scouts of the USA. From great flavor combinations to shared values, such as positivity, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit – it’s a perfect pairing,” said Patty Healy, Dunkin’s Senior Director of Integrated Marketing, in a recent press release. “The return of these beloved flavors to our lineup of coffees will help our brand and our guests kick off the New Year with a smile in honor of the start of Girl Scout Cookie season.”

During weekends in February, Dunkin’ will invite local troops to sell their Girl Scout cookies at select locations throughout the country. In 2018, Dunkin’ hosted more than 12,000 cookie program participants, which helped to raise funds for troops while giving girls entrepreneurial experience.



Visit girlscoutcookies.org for more information on the cookie program, and find out where you can purchase (and stock up on) your favorite cookies.

