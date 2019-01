San Antonio Kid Chefs to Compete On Newest Season of MasterChef Junior

Photo Courtesy of Masterchef Junior

Four of San Antonio’s youngest culinary talents — Jayden, Nayeli, Neko and Thomas, all under the age of 13 — will take the stage for MasterChef Junior’s seventh season FOX premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m. CST.The first episode will follow 24 young chef-testants as they compete to create the best breakfast, reimagine school lunches and complete a mystery box challenge. The young cooks will be judged by an impressive panel of award-winning chefs — including chef Gordon Ramsay, pastry chef Christina Tosi and Aarón Sánchez — as they compete for $100,000 and the coveted MasterChef Junior title.