San Antonio Kid Chefs to Compete On Newest Season of MasterChef Junior
Photo Courtesy of Masterchef Junior
Four of San Antonio’s youngest culinary talents — Jayden, Nayeli, Neko and Thomas, all under the age of 13 — will take the stage for MasterChef Junior’s
seventh season FOX premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m. CST.
The first episode will follow 24 young chef-testants as they compete to create the best breakfast, reimagine school lunches and complete a mystery box challenge. The young cooks will be judged by an impressive panel of award-winning chefs — including chef Gordon Ramsay, pastry chef Christina Tosi and Aarón Sánchez — as they compete for $100,000 and the coveted MasterChef Junior title.
