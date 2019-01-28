Email
Monday, January 28, 2019

Trivia Bar Crawl of The Office Planned for Downtown San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Jan 28, 2019 at 12:25 PM

click image Perhaps one of Jim's best pranks. - FACEBOOK / THE OFFICE
  • Facebook / The Office
  • Perhaps one of Jim's best pranks.
Everybody to the conference room, there's going to be a bar crawl themed around The Office.

Fans of comedy series The Office (which seems to be most people, if we're judging from online memes) will be able to put their knowledge to the test during a bar crawl centered around life at Dunder Mifflin Paper Co. Whether or not you still loved the show after Michael Scott moved away to Colorado, Office fans are welcome to take part in the boozy event. And it's likely to get competitive.

Here's the rundown. There will be four rounds of 25 questions, and participants can go it alone or as part of a team. Dundies (and other prizes) will be given to first, second and third place winners. But if you're rusty on your trivia, you can also try to snag a prize for the best costume, either alone or with a group. Obviously, office attire is encouraged.

Attendees will be able to sip on themed drinks and enjoy drink specials at all of the participating bars. Though there aren't any details, there will be food specials for those fans who are most like the perpetually hungry Kevin. No word yet on whether beets will be available for Dwight enthusiasts.

Perhaps best of all, you'll score a souvenir t-shirt and Dunder Mifflin ID card with a lanyard when you purchase a ticket.



$23, Sat April 13, 4-10pm, Pat O'Brien's, 121 Alamo Plaza, trviacrawl.com.
Location Details Pat O'Brien's
121 Alamo Plaza
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
(210) 220-1076
General Services
Map

