Super Bowl LIII Watch Parties Happening in San Antonio (Besides Your House)

It’s that time of year, when the people who usually couldn’t care less about football — the Los Angeles Rams are playing the New England Patriots on Sunday, btw — can party with hardcore sports fans, commercial-watchers and that really hungry dude who just wants to eat his weight in chicken wings.
El Luchador //
Need a pup and family-friendly place to watch the Super Bowl? Head to El Luchador, starting at noon, to grab a table or start pre-gaming with $4.50 margaritas and $5 micheladas. No cover, noon-midnight, 622 Roosevelt, (210) 272-0016.
La Tuna Ice House //
Make your way to Southtown for house beer specials and a view of the game. No cover, 3pm-midnight, 100 Probandt St., (210) 224-8862.
Burgerteca //
Kick off your night with $5 sliders, margaritas, chips and queso or a $4.50 glass of Jack Daniel’s Honey Tea. No cover, 5:30-9pm, 403 Blue Star St 105, (210) 635-0016.
Slackers //
Doors open at 1 p.m. with drink specials, free food and prize giveaways from brands like Patron and Stella Artois. Sign up for Slackers' fifth annual hot wings eating contest for a chance to win the grand prize — $300 cash or a brand new Jagermeister machine. No cover, 1pm-2am, 126 W Rector St Ste 136, (210) 845-2603.
Küenstler Brewing //
Visit the brewery's taproom for small shared plates, a variety of beers and – of course – the game. No cover, noon-10pm, 302 E Lachapelle, (210) 688-4519.
The Hangar //
Cheer on your favorite team while trying game day snacks and $1 mimosas. No cover, 11 am-2am, 8203 Broadway St, (210) 824-2700
.
Marty’s Cocktails //
The karaoke sports bar will offer drink specials, free BBQ, sides and happy hour all day. No cover, 5-9pm, 603 Isom Rd # 101, (210) 341-9259.
Point Park //
Grab Super Bowl-friendly snacks from Pho-U Vietnamese Cuisine's hot fried chicken wings or Caliente Grill Food Truck's nachos and tacos. The park will also offer draft specials, a Michelada bar and a mimosa bottle option for $12. No cover, 10 am-9pm, 24188 Boerne Stage Rd, (210) 251-3380.
StreetFare SA //
Check out the Super Bowl from one of the bar's four screens, or take a break to play giant Jenga, beer pong and take advantage of the $3 draft brews. StreetFare SA will also host a biggest fan contest — open to people and their pups. No cover, 3 pm-1am, 1916 Austin Hwy, (210) 737-6767.
More Super Bowl specials:
Pluckers //
Reserve a table for you and your friends ($10 a seat) so you can focus on important things, like wings. All food orders will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to pre-order your favorite snacks at order.pluckers.com
.
Shake Shack //
This Sunday, Shake Shack will take $5 off every $20 spent on online orders. To redeem the promo, visit order.shakeshack.com
and check out with the code: GOBOSTON + GOLA.
