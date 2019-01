Super Bowl LIII Watch Parties Happening in San Antonio (Besides Your House)

click to enlarge Melissa Skorpil

It’s that time of year, when the people who usually couldn’t care less about football — the Los Angeles Rams are playing the New England Patriots on Sunday, btw — can party with hardcore sports fans, commercial-watchers and that really hungry dude who just wants to eat his weight in chicken wings.Need a pup and family-friendly place to watch the Super Bowl? Head to El Luchador, starting at noon, to grab a table or start pre-gaming with $4.50 margaritas and $5 micheladas.Make your way to Southtown for house beer specials and a view of the game.Kick off your night with $5 sliders, margaritas, chips and queso or a $4.50 glass of Jack Daniel’s Honey Tea.Doors open at 1 p.m. with drink specials, free food and prize giveaways from brands like Patron and Stella Artois. Sign up for Slackers' fifth annual hot wings eating contest for a chance to win the grand prize — $300 cash or a brand new Jagermeister machine.Visit the brewery's taproom for small shared plates, a variety of beers and – of course – the game.Cheer on your favorite team while trying game day snacks and $1 mimosas.The karaoke sports bar will offer drink specials, free BBQ, sides and happy hour all day.Grab Super Bowl-friendly snacks from Pho-U Vietnamese Cuisine's hot fried chicken wings or Caliente Grill Food Truck's nachos and tacos. The park will also offer draft specials, a Michelada bar and a mimosa bottle option for $12.Check out the Super Bowl from one of the bar's four screens, or take a break to play giant Jenga, beer pong and take advantage of the $3 draft brews. StreetFare SA will also host a biggest fan contest — open to people and their pups.Reserve a table for you and your friends ($10 a seat) so you can focus on important things, like wings. All food orders will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to pre-order your favorite snacks at order.pluckers.com This Sunday, Shake Shack will take $5 off every $20 spent on online orders. To redeem the promo, visit order.shakeshack.com and check out with the code: GOBOSTON + GOLA.