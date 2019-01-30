Central Library Book Club Event Spotlights Like Water for Chocolate with Recipe Discussion, Food Tastings

click to enlarge
San Antonio Public Library
Rincón Literario, the Central Library’s bilingual book club, will bring Laura Esquivel’s classic novel Like Water for Chocolate
to life during a special tasting event
— with Chiles en Nogada — on Saturday, February 9.
Like Water for Chocolate
San Antonio Public Library
follows the story of Tita, a young woman who struggles with unrequited love, family tradition and the Mexican Revolution, and finds enlightenment in cooking.
Read along with Rincón Literario or join the book club later to discuss favorite recipes, eat delicious food, enjoy Mexican music and make rebellious Valentine’s Day cards.
Head to the Latino Collection & Resource Center on Saturday, February 9, for a literary discussion, from 2-3 p.m. Everyone is invited to join the tasting reception, from 3-4 p.m., said Emma Hernandez, Program Manager, for the SAPL's Latino Collection and Resource Center.
The Central Library Garage, accessible via Soledad Street, provides three hours of free parking to library visitors.
