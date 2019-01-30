Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

Central Library Book Club Event Spotlights Like Water for Chocolate with Recipe Discussion, Food Tastings

Posted By on Wed, Jan 30, 2019 at 12:20 PM

click to enlarge SAN ANTONIO PUBLIC LIBRARY
  • San Antonio Public Library
Rincón Literario, the Central Library’s bilingual book club, will bring Laura Esquivel’s classic novel Like Water for Chocolate to life during a special tasting event — with Chiles en Nogada — on Saturday, February 9.

click to enlarge SAN ANTONIO PUBLIC LIBRARY
  • San Antonio Public Library
Like Water for Chocolate follows the story of Tita, a young woman who struggles with unrequited love, family tradition and the Mexican Revolution, and finds enlightenment in cooking.    

Read along with Rincón Literario or join the book club later to discuss favorite recipes, eat delicious food, enjoy Mexican music and make rebellious Valentine’s Day cards.

Head to the Latino Collection & Resource Center on Saturday, February 9, for a literary discussion, from 2-3 p.m. Everyone is invited to join the tasting reception, from 3-4 p.m., said Emma Hernandez, Program Manager, for the SAPL's Latino Collection and Resource Center.



The Central Library Garage, accessible via Soledad Street, provides three hours of free parking to library visitors.
Location Details Central Library
600 Soledad St.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 207-2500
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Inaugural San Antonio Burger Week Planned for Next Month Read More

  2. Early Bird Tickets Set to Go On Sale for San Antonio Botanical Garden's Brews and Blooms Event Read More

  3. San Antonio Kid Chefs to Compete On Newest Season of MasterChef Junior Read More

  4. San Antonio Food Bank: Unprecedented Need for Food, Financial Donations During Government Shutdown Read More

  5. Gourdough's Public House Opening on the River Walk on Feb. 23 Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...