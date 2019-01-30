Early Bird Tickets Set to Go On Sale for San Antonio Botanical Garden's Brews and Blooms Event

click to enlarge
Brews and Blooms
-
Courtesy of San Antonio Botanical Garden
, the popular annual craft beer event, returns to the San Antonio Botanical Garden on Saturday, May 25 for a celebration of local beers, food, games and live music. Early-bird tickets will be available for purchase Jan. 31- Feb.15, and are expected to sell out.
This year, Brews and Blooms will partner with San Antonio Cerveceros
to highlight 30 to 40 beers from local and regional breweries. Attendees can plan on a variety of dinner and snack options from food trucks Palm Frites
, Mr. Meximum
, B-Daddys BBQ
and The Jerk Shack
.
You can purchase tickets here
.
Early Bird Premium Admission // $65 per person
Premium attendees will receive 12 beer sample tickets, eight additional drink tickets, food by Fresh Horizon Catering
, a live music show by Wasted Talent
and early admission to the garden. Attendees will also have access to a separate area of the grounds.
Early Bird General Admission // $35 per person
General admission includes 12 beer sample tickets, access to food truck menu options, a commemorative glass, live music, an on-site photobooth and lawn games.
Designated Drivers // $17 per person
Tickets for designated drivers will provide admission to the garden, a 12 oz. event souvenir cup, as well as unlimited water and soft drinks.
21+, $17-$65, Sat May 25, 7-10pm, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston, sabot.org.
