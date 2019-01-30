Email
Wednesday, January 30, 2019

Inaugural San Antonio Burger Week Planned for Next Month

Posted By on Wed, Jan 30, 2019 at 12:09 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / SANANTONIOBURGERWEEK
  • Instagram / sanantonioburgerweek
Calling all burger lovers! The inaugural San Antonio Burger Week will feature a hefty helping of local restaurants spotlighting the American staple.

From February 22 through March 3, foodies can visit dozens of dining spots to munch on $5 specialty burgers, with a portion of each sale benefitting the San Antonio Food Bank. The event, held in partnership with HeartBrand Beef, gives residents an opportunity to sample the city's best burger offerings.

Participating restaurants include Armadillo's Texas Style Burgers, Burgerteca, Biff Buzby's Burgers, Big'z Burger Joint, Burger Boy, Burgerim Park North, Charlie Brown's Neighborhood Bar & Grill, Cheesy Jane's, Cover-3, Hawx Burger Lounge, the Lion & Rose, Longhorn Cafe, Lucy Cooper's Icehouse, Luther's Cafe, Market on Houston, OrderUp, Sangria on the Burg, Southtown 101, Two Step Restaurant and Cantina, and the Well.

Selections will vary by restaurant, although options include anything from classic cheeseburgers and bacon burgers to veggie burgers and other non-traditional options. Restaurants also will offer special drink pairings and sides to complete their meals. The event will include a Burger Week Passport, which you can mark at participating restaurants for a chance to win prizes.



Updates will be shared on satxburgerweek.com and on Instagram at @sanantonioburgerweek.

So many restaurants, so little time.

