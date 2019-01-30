More Crawfish on the Way: Boils Start This Weekend at Shuck Shack

click image Instagram / anniespetitetreats

Weeks after introducing foodies to its version of hot chicken, Shuck Shack is bringing back a favorite menu item.That means it's officially crawfish season at chef Jason Dady's seafood eatery.Beginning this Friday, diners can (and should) come in groups to share three pounds of Cajun-boiled crawfish, served with corn on the cob, sausage and red potatoes, for $27. The feast will be available 3–9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays while supplies last."We are excited that our crawfish season is here," Dady said via press release. "It's classic, it's delicious and it something you don't want to miss."The Shuck Shack recommends pairing crawfish with hand-crafted cocktails or a craft beer. Those happen to be discounted during happy hour, which runs 3–6 p.m.