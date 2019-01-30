Email
Wednesday, January 30, 2019

More Crawfish on the Way: Boils Start This Weekend at Shuck Shack

Posted By on Wed, Jan 30, 2019 at 12:21 PM

INSTAGRAM / ANNIESPETITETREATS
  • Instagram / anniespetitetreats
Weeks after introducing foodies to its version of hot chicken, Shuck Shack is bringing back a favorite menu item.

That means it's officially crawfish season at chef Jason Dady's seafood eatery.

Beginning this Friday, diners can (and should) come in groups to share three pounds of Cajun-boiled crawfish, served with corn on the cob, sausage and red potatoes, for $27. The feast will be available 3–9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays while supplies last.

"We are excited that our crawfish season is here," Dady said via press release. "It's classic, it's delicious and it something you don't want to miss."



The Shuck Shack recommends pairing crawfish with hand-crafted cocktails or a craft beer. Those happen to be discounted during happy hour, which runs 3–6 p.m.
Location Details The Shuck Shack
520 East Grayson
Downtown
San Antonio, Texas
Bar/Pub
Map
