Thursday, January 31, 2019

Baileys, Bird Bakery Team Up for Valentine's Day Treat

Posted By on Thu, Jan 31, 2019 at 4:12 PM

Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur and Elizabeth Chambers’ Bird Bakery have collaborated on a special treat— Baileys Love Bird Jar— just in time for Valentine's Day.

The Insta-worthy dessert features Bird Bakery’s classic vanilla cupcake blended with fresh strawberries, and tops it all off with Baileys-infused buttercream for a satisfying (and non-alcoholic) treat for yourself or a special someone.

Baileys Love Bird Jar will be available for $9.50, Feb.1-17, at San Antonio's Bird Bakery location, 5912 Broadway St.
