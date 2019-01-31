Thursday, January 31, 2019
Baileys, Bird Bakery Team Up for Valentine's Day Treat
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Thu, Jan 31, 2019 at 4:12 PM
click to enlarge
Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur
and Elizabeth Chambers’ Bird Bakery
have collaborated on a special treat— Baileys Love Bird Jar— just in time for Valentine's Day.
The Insta-worthy dessert features Bird Bakery’s classic vanilla cupcake blended with fresh strawberries, and tops it all off with Baileys-infused buttercream for a satisfying (and non-alcoholic) treat for yourself or a special someone.
Baileys Love Bird Jar will be available for $9.50, Feb.1-17, at San Antonio's Bird Bakery location,
5912 Broadway St.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Valentine's Day, Treat Yourself, Baileys, Bird Bakery, Image