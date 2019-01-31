Dorćol Hosting Dog-Centric Groundhog Day Event Saturday

click to enlarge
Dipping not encouraged.
Be it six more weeks of winter or a fast-impending spring, yourself and your canines are invited to Dorćol Distilling this Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.
For humans, Dorćol will be releasing Doghouse Brown Ale, a malty beer with American hops. The normal lineup of beers and apricot brandy cocktails will be poured and mixed. Caliente Grill Food Truck
will be there to soak it up.
For dogs, there will be low-cost vaccines, dog-sitting, training demos, and two different local purveyors of treats — Katie's Jar
and Lucky Dog Bakery
.
The event is a partnership with the Animal Defense League of Texas and kicks off a month of fundraising sponsored by Dorćol. In addition to 10 percent of Groundhog Day proceeds — multiple dog puns ahead — the distillery is hosting "Yappy Hour" on February 7, 21 and 28, where a dollar from each select cocktail purchased will go to the ADL.
Dog-lovers can also look forward to "Mardi-Paws" on February 23.
Jessica Elizarraras, Dorćol's chief engagement officer (and our former food and nightlife editor), emphasized, "We're big dog lovers here." She said the team at the distillery is excited to share that love with the community in a way that supports the ADL.
For the dog-curious, information on fostering and volunteering will be available.
The dog vaccines are not recommended for people, and the beer is not recommend for dogs.
